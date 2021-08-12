Country houses talk

By Toby Neal

"The Country Houses of Shropshire" will be the subject of an illustrated talk in September by Gareth Williams, who has written and researched a definitive book about the subject.

The talk is at the Blackburn Theatre at Prestfelde School, Shrewsbury, on September 18 at 6.30pm.

Gareth is curator and head of learning at Weston Park, and his talk will give insights into the grand, occasionally modest, and sometimes lost, country houses, and the people who lived in them.

Tickets are £5 in advance from Pengwern Books in Fish Street, Shrewsbury, and Gareth's book – the first run of which has already sold out and a second print run is under way – will be available to buy, with Gareth signing copies after his talk.

Shrewsbury
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history.

