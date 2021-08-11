Shrewsbury Town pitch invaders 'will be banned' after Carabao Cup shootout win

A number of fans ran onto the pitch after Tom Bloxham scored Shrewsbury Town's winning penalty in the shoot out.

A number of fans ran onto the pitch following Town's 4-2 penalties win over Lincoln City in last night's Carabao Cup first round clash.

The club has now issued a statement warning that such actions could lead to action from the EFL or FA against the club, and bring its name "into disrepute".

The statement also warns that any people found to have taken part in the pitch invasion will be banned from games at the Montgomery Waters Meadow "for a significant period of time" "at the very least".

"We would like to remind all our supporters that pitch incursions at any time and especially whilst we are working to strict Covid-19 protocols are totally unacceptable in any circumstances," the club statement said.

"All pitch incursions are reported to the football bodies (EFL/FA) by the match officials with a possibility of further action and this also brings the club’s name into disrepute.

"We will be reviewing CCTV footage and working closely with West Mercia Police to identify those responsible.