From Shrewsbury to Hollywood: 90 year old Geoff's magic life story

Geoff Rushworth, 90, has written a book about his time as a magician and also as a martial arts expert too

Geoff Rushworth was born in 1931 and has had a wealth of adventures in his long life, all of which have been told in his new autobiography 'From Shrewsbury to Hollywood' – proceeds of which are going to Alzheimer's research in memory of his late wife, Molly, who passed away last year from the condition.

The 90 year old has toured the world on cruise ships performing magic and even had a shot at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics after teaching himself judo.

Geoff's journey started in 1954, when he was the victim of a hit and run accident near RAF Shawbury – where he worked as a radar technician.

Geoff with his wife Molly Rushworth in 1975

Despite being left with very severe hearing difficulties, Geoff taught himself judo and became Shropshire's first black belt.

He also taught himself magic out of a book, and together with his wife, Molly, they performed all over the world on six world cruises, and also at the London Palladium.

Paul Rushworth, his son, said: "My dad and my mom travelled all over the world together doing magic. I was the one who told him to write the book – he would just write notes all the time on things and I said he should put it all together.

"He has worked with all sorts of big stars, and performed for people like Muhammad Ali, Tony Curtis and Priscilla Presley.

"Dad used to practice his magic tricks on the men at Shawbury when he worked there, that's how he really refined them, then his magic career took off.

Geoff Rushworth, 90, pictured here entertaining Muhammed Ali in 2005 in Kentucky

"The book is being sold to raise money for Alzheimer's research after my mom passed away from it in November last year. She was a beautiful lady inside and out.

"When the Alzheimer's took her it took not only her soul but her looks as well. So dad really wanted to raise money to help in some way."

In 1964, Geoff was in the final selection for judo at the Tokyo Olympic Games, but broke his ribs in the final in London where he was awarded silver medal so missed out on going to the Olympics.

Geoff with his wife Molly Rushworth

Paul added: "Dad was in the Olympic selections in the final where he unfortunately lost out and broke his ribs. He was awarded the silver medal but missed out on going to the Olympics, which were held in Tokyo that year.

"At the age of 20 he started to learn judo. He had to learn out of a book as there wasn't anyone teaching it then, and he actually eventually started the Shrewsbury Judo Club when he was also in the first edition of the Shropshire Star.

Geoff Rushworth pictured here in Tokyo, 1983, he nearly made the Olympics in Judo

"I always have people coming up to me and saying my dad taught them judo or they know him from the judo community."