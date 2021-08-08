Choir hits the high notes once more

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 12/12/2018 Carols in the square, Shrewsbury, with Shrewsbury male Voice Choir and Shrewsbury Brass Band conducted by Steve Jones.

Covid restrictions have meant that the Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir has been unable to meet up and sing together.

Singing groups have been badly hit by rules after fears that it could spread the virus.

Secretary, Geoff Henshall, said: "As the lockdown rules start to ease the choir has resumed the Monday practice sessions at its new venue – The Unison Club at the Shirehall, Abbey Foregate.

"We start at 7:30pm. Everyone is welcome to come and listen and we always welcome new members.

"It's great fun and we provide concerts to many of the retirement homes in the area as well as singing at events such as the Flower show and private weddings. We also support other choirs, and we are often invited to take part in their events."

If you are interested or require further information contact Geoff Henshall on 07508 461065."

The choir celebrated it's 60th anniversary in 2019 but has seen its activities curtailed for the past 16 months.