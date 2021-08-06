Two ‘exciting’ new roles for departing Shropshire college principal

Neil Hawkins

Mr Neil Hawkins, 55, who has been principal of Concord College since 2005 and leaves to become global principal of Concord College International Ltd, has now also been elected chair of Befrienders Worldwide, it was announced today.

Originally established in 1974 by Chad Varah, founder of the Samaritans, Befriends Worldwide officially launched as an independent charity in 2012.

At present their global network comprises 349 emotional support centres in 32 countries spanning five continents.

These centres are staffed by more than 25,000 volunteers who annually provide vital support to an estimated seven million service users via telephone helplines, SMS messaging, internet chat, face-to-face, outreach events and local partnerships.

According to the Befriends Worldwide website, the vision is about ‘embracing new technologies and sharing expertise and experiences’ to create a world in which despair can be relieved and there are less deaths by suicide.

In a recent news bulletin Befrienders Worldwide commended Mr Hawkins’ time at Acton Burnell-based Concord College, complimenting his commitment to bringing young people together from around the world in a spirit of harmony and kindness.

Speaking of his new role, Mr Hawkins said: “I am both grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to become chair.

“There is an unambiguous good that lies at the heart of the Befrienders Worldwide.

"If we can support one more person in crisis we are making their world – and therefore our world – a better place.

“I find this utterly inspiring.

“The charity is built on the generosity and skills of volunteers from diverse cultural and national backgrounds which makes its resonance even more inspirational.

“For the future, I am sure we would agree that our mission is to reach and assist more individuals for whom another day seems too much.”

As principal of Concord College he was instrumental in 2017 in establishing Concord Shanghai (SCBS), a day school which is now educating 1,000 pupils with 200 staff and he will have responsibility for setting up a second school in Shanghai in September 2022.

The new school will offer day and boarding for students in a different area of Shanghai and will educate 1,000 pupils.

In his global role Mr Hawkins is already looking at investigating partnerships in China, Malaysia, Thailand and the Middle East and establishing Virtually Concord, an online global education platform.