Police and the fire service have been at the scene of the single vehicle crash, on the A488 between Hanwood and Edgebold Island, outside Shrewsbury.

The driver of the vehicle has been taken to hospital for treatment on minor injuries.

The collision happened just before 10.20am and police said the road is closed while the vehicle is being recovered.