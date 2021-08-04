Shrewsbury paper boy to deliver for charities with Wales hike

SHREWS PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 30/07/21 Shrewsbury Chronicle paperboy Joel Westley, aged 17, of Shrewsbury, gets ready to walk the lengh of Wales to raise money for charity, including the Royal British Legion..

Joel Westley, 17, from Sundorne, Shrewsbury, is hiking along the Welsh coast from north to south this week.

He is raising money for the Royal British Legion, as he is looking to take up a career in the military, and Young Minds, after he struggled with depression during the pandemic.

The plan is to start from Talacre beach in Prestatyn, and finish in Cardiff Bay.

Joel said: "When I was young I was interested in military history, especially the 20th century. As I grew older I decided I wanted to join the military and became a cadet. "I took part in Remembrance Day parades and helped with the Poppy Appeals. In 2019 there were 18 suicides in the UK armed forces, and 10 per cent of serving personnel were suffering from PTSD.

"I think this is very disturbing, and now I want to do something more for the people who have served and suffered."

Joel's proud mum Kate said: "He loves being outdoors and was planning on doing the walk anyway. He thought 'I might as well do it to benefit others'.

"I'm very proud of him."

Joel has two fundraising pages. If you would like to donate to the Royal British Legion through his page, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/joelwestleywales.