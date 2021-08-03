Murder aboard the Sabrina! Help solve the mystery on fun night out

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 17/07/2021..Pic in Shrewsbury next to the Sabrina Boat, where a Murder Mystery event will be taking place put on by 'Murder in Mind'. It is called: Still Waters run deep, and from the group here is: John Howard and Maria Hodgetts..

A murder mystery night is taking place on the boat in Shrewsbury on August 21, where visitors can enjoy a buffet, drinks and after show entertainment.

The night, titled Still Waters Run Deep, has been organised by events company Murder In Mind. Organiser Maria Hodgetts gave a taste of what is in store.

"On a river cruise, one night in October three years ago, a woman, Susan Parker went overboard from the top deck of the boat. The only other person up on the top deck with her was her boyfriend, William Guthrie.

"There seemed to be an argument taking place. Screams were heard and the sound of something falling in the water."

She added: "It should be a lot of fun so we're really looking forward seeing everyone in Shrewsbury.

Murder In Mind have performers with many years of acting and event planning experience. They aim to present a great evening, but guests must have their wits about them to solve the Whodunnit!

Guests must keep a close eye on the characters and question them for information. The inspector will need help to piece together what has happened. The team or person who gets the correct answer will win a prize and a certificate.

Tickets cost £40. To purchase, visit murderinminduk.com/our-next-events