Sensational show to bring swinging 60s to Shropshire

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

The swinging 60s will be coming to Shropshire with a show featuring legendary music of the era.

Mike Pender. Picutre: David Redfern
The Sensational 60’s Experience comes to Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on October 9, bringing you a three hour spectacular of pure nostalgia.

Five legendary names taking to the stage will be original voice of The Searchers Mike Pender MBE, The Trems, Dozy Beaky Mick, The Fortunes and The Dakotas.

Alan Wearmouth, of organisers Stageright Promotions, said: "Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years. Come and experience the musical phenomena of the 1960’s for yourself. Full of timeless classics, this is the must see 60’s show for 2021."

For tickets, visit the Theatre Severn box office.

