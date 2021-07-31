Riverside pub ready to reopen after £1 million refurb

Chris Kendall and Jo Perry at The Riverside Inn

The Riverside Inn, in Cound, near Shrewsbury, will open on Monday, August 16, after being closed for more than a year.

The pub is part of Greene King’s Chef & Brewer collection of traditional country pubs, and particular attention has been paid to making the most of its stunning location alongside the River Severn.

Jo Perry has returned to the Riverside Inn as assistant manager after working at the pub for more than 10 years, and said she was very excited about reopening.

“It’s just unbelievable the amount of work that has gone into the refurbishment,” she said. “It’s still very much the Riverside Inn that people know and love, but we’ve taken it to the next level.

“The standard of fixtures and fittings is extremely high - everything has been stripped right back and replaced or improved.

“I think the most impressive area is the garden and outdoor bar - it looks absolutely amazing and really makes the most of the incredible views over the river.

“We are also really pleased to be opening our bedrooms for overnight stays, and I am sure they will prove to be very popular.

“I am delighted to be back as assistant manager and it’s been so exciting to see the transformation taking shape over the past couple of months.

“I know the whole of the team are really looking forward to opening, and I can’t wait to see people’s faces when they walk through the door.”

Chris Kendall, general manager, said the new-look team was taking great shape ahead of the pub’s opening.

“It’s been a big job recruiting new staff, and we are pleased that a number of the team are returning to the pub after working here previously,” he added.