Power to the flower people as mannequins bring colour to Shrewsbury

Floral mannequins will be dotted around Shrewsbury

Floral mannequins will make appearances in the shop windows of Hobbs on Pride Hill and Jigsaw in The Square. There will also be one on display in both the new Nationwide Building Society on Pride Hill and in the foyer at Theatre Severn.

These mannequins are being decorated by leading local flower arrangers, who are also regulars at the show.

The mannequins at Theatre Severn and Nationwide Building Society are being designed by Shrewsbury Flower Club, the one in Hobbs by Tina Carser and the mannequin in Jigsaw is being created by Kevin Corfield.

To add more colour on Friday, August 13 between 11am and 4pm, flower and hedge people will be in the town giving some great opportunities for people to take photos. Between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, August 14, Fleur de Reves, wearing stunning floral costumes, will be in Shrewsbury.

People are being asked to get involved by taking photographs of the mannequins and/or the flower people, hedge people and Fleur de Reves, and then sharing on Instagram using the hashtag #shrewsburyflowershow

A winner will be picked at random, who will win two day tickets for next year’s show. If you don’t use Instagram, you can still take your photos and enter by emailing them to info@shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk. Closing date for entries is 5pm Monday, August 23.