Care Home gets permission for accommodation for relatives

Maesbrook Care Home Limited won a planning appeal against the decision of Shropshire Council in June not to grant permission for the unit.

The building will provide occasional accommodation for families of residents at the home in Church Road.

Planning Inspector, Thomas Hatfield, said he had been told that, without hotels in the immediate vicinity of the care home, some families had been unable to get to their relative in their final moments.

"The appellant states that the travel time from these hotels to the care home has led to situations where residents have passed away without their family around them."

He said the accommodation would not significantly detract from or compete with the character and appearance of the host property, nor would it appear at odds with the varied built character along this part of the street.

The inspector imposed a condition requiring a window in the south eastern elevation of the building to prevent overlooking. A condition restricting the occupancy of the building was alsonecessary to prevent it being used as a separate