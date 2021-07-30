Quad bike stolen from Shrewsbury farm

The Suzuki bike was taken from the Bayston Hill area. Police have urged people in the area to look for any signs of disturbance to undergrowth in the area, which may help track down where it was taken.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "On Thursday, July 29, we received a report from a farm in the Bayston Hill area that they have had a red Suzuki 750 King Quad, no registration number, stolen from a grain store. The padlock to the entrance door to the grain store had been cut off. It has become common practice for thieves to hide stolen quads in undergrowth, often not that far away from the scene of the theft.