Law firm earns plaudits in prestigious wealth guide

Graham Fuller

FBC Manby Bowdler has been awarded the top Band 1 ranking in the Private Wealth Law category of the annual Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2021 for Shrewsbury and surrounds. Lawyer Graham Fuller, partner in the Wills, Probate & Lifetime Planning team has been singled out as "up & coming".

The publication is one of the most comprehensive independently researched handbooks used by family offices and professional advisers across the world that are looking for legal experts in a specific field.

In the guide FBC Manby Bowdler is praised for standing out in the Shrewsbury market as a firm that is “strong in all areas of non-contentious trusts, estates and tax law”, with the firm’s practitioners being “very professional and extremely knowledgeable”, complimenting the team’s particular talents within agricultural law.

The Wills, Probate and Lifetime Planning team are also commended for projecting a “quality offering” for private clients, highlighting the team’s “very thorough and responsive” work ethic.