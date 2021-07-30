Christine planning a Grand trip to see her son

By Lisa O'BrienShrewsburyPublished:

The Shropshire Star's latest Grab a Grand winner says she intends to put the cash to good use and it will help her reunite with her son in Canada.

Christine and Peter Lloyd were the latest lucky winners to Grab a Grand in the Star’s latest big money giveaway

Christine Lloyd, of Regents Drive, Castlefields, Shrewsbury, has scooped the latest prize in the competition – where readers can get their hands on £1,000 simply by texting in.

She said she was shocked when she was given the news but is thrilled with the result.

The retired nurse, who has four children and eight grandchildren, said: "I think I try everything but never win anything.

"I feel wonderful although it was a surprise when I found out. It's such a lift after the year we've all had.

"I will put the money towards something useful."

Mrs Lloyd, who is married to Peter, said she wants to put her winnings towards a trip to see her son abroad.

"We have a son in Canada," she said.

"I would love to visit again. It will probably go towards that.

"I still can't believe it. I had such a shock when I answered the phone."

The competition continues in the paper until Saturday.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

