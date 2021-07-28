Joyce is bowled over by ‘Grab a Grand’ win

Joyce Ashley, of Pulverbatch, near Shrewsbury, celebrates winning the Shrosphire Star’s Grab a Grand competition

Joyce Ashley, from Upper Cothercott Farm, Pulverbatch, spoke of her shock at finding out she was the first winner of the competition – which offers readers a chance to pocket £1,000 simply by texting in.

Mrs Ashley, 75, said she could use the money to help pay for a trip to Australia with her husband Melvyn, to see their daughter.

Mrs Ashley, a keen bowler at Meole Brace Bowling Club, said she was delighted when she found out she had won the money.

She said: "I was quite shocked but I was very excited. I was really pleased. I do not enter many things and I just thought I would have a go."

Thinking about what she could spend the money on Mrs Ashley said it might go towards a trip to Australia, where her daughter Elaine Hughes lives and works as a nurse – although any trip down under depends on Australia's strict Covid rules being relaxed.

Mrs Ashley said: "I haven't any real idea what to spend it on yet, probably to go and see our daughter in Australia when the restrictions are lifted."

She said their daughter had lived abroad for 18 years and they had enjoyed trips to the country to visit her in the past.

In the meantime she will enjoy being back on the bowling green, with competition back in full swing after the relaxation of lockdown rules.