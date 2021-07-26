Police want to trace men responsible for disorder after Shrewsbury Town game at Hereford

Some of those West Mercia police want to question

The West Mercia force says it wants to identify several several men it says were responsible for both disorder and racially aggravated public order offences following the conclusion of the football match on July 20 between Hereford FC and Shrewsbury FC at the Edgar Street ground.

Sergeant Mark Jones said: “We would very much like to identify and speak to the men in the images captured on body warn cameras who we believe can help further our investigation.

“Please call me on 07971 634328 or visit our website and our tell us more section quoting incident number 337i of 20 July 2021.”