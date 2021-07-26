Meet up with others in the great outdoors, new venture says

Leanne Danby

Founder, Leanne Danby from Shewsbury, said with the combination of lockdowns, business closures and financial strains, mental health problems were on the up.

"Outwood Social is more than a way to fill your schedule, it’s a community for those seeking outdoor adventures, new challenges and sharing incredible experiences together.

Working in partnership with a wide range of activity instructors and experts, the calendar of events on offer include hiking, wild swimming, paddle boarding, wine tasting, yoga and more.

"All activities are tried, tested and organised by the Outwood Social team."

"With all of our events supporting local businesses too, everyone wins. Our local economy gets a boost and so does our self-confidence. Something we all need right now.”

The majority of the group are aged 25-45 and they have a rapidly growing community, with over 300 members since founded, just 8 weeks ago. The Outwood

Social team attends every event and are always there to meet and greet new and existing members, making that first step a little bit easier.

“Outwood Social is a way to bring Shropshire back together after a year of being apart. It’s the ability to say yes to new activities without the hassle of organising it or the fear of doing it alone.

Tickets are still available for the launch event where there will be more information about the Outwood Social, and its recent partnership with the National Trust.

The event will be held at the exclusive BlueBAR in the secret garden of Wyle Blue World,