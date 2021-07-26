Council to fell Lime tree at Quarry entrance

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

A lime tree at the entrance to one of the county's most popular parks could be felled.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 31/03/2021 - Weather Pictures - The Quarry, Shrewsbury. Shrewsbury Quarry..
SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 31/03/2021 - Weather Pictures - The Quarry, Shrewsbury. Shrewsbury Quarry..

Shrewsbury Town Council has confirmed it has submitted a planning application to Shropshire Council to fell the lime tree, which is situated next to the entrance of the park off St Chad's Terrace.

In a statement the council said: "The Lime tree is in poor condition showing signs of significant decline in vitality with poor shoot extension and die back in the crown. This has resulted in a small live crown. The tree also has substantial decay in the lower stem and buttress."

The statement added: "We appreciate that it is in a Conservation Area, but despite our best efforts, the tree is in a poor condition and showing signs of significant decline."

Shropshire Council will take a decision on the application.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News