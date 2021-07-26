Council to fell Lime tree at Quarry entrance

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 31/03/2021 - Weather Pictures - The Quarry, Shrewsbury. Shrewsbury Quarry..

Shrewsbury Town Council has confirmed it has submitted a planning application to Shropshire Council to fell the lime tree, which is situated next to the entrance of the park off St Chad's Terrace.

In a statement the council said: "The Lime tree is in poor condition showing signs of significant decline in vitality with poor shoot extension and die back in the crown. This has resulted in a small live crown. The tree also has substantial decay in the lower stem and buttress."

The statement added: "We appreciate that it is in a Conservation Area, but despite our best efforts, the tree is in a poor condition and showing signs of significant decline."