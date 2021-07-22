Chop chop! Celebrity hairdressers urge Salopians to get Covid-19 vaccine

Nick Malenko and Royston Blythe

Royston and Nick, who run salons in Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, have both had two doses of the vaccination, and are encouraging people to follow suit.

Royston said: “It’s really important that everyone gets vaccinated so that we can get back to normal and if people don’t get vaccinated, it will take longer for us to get back to doing the things we love.

“We need businesses to be able to open again as they did before without restrictions so that people can work and businesses can earn money again.

“It’s also important that we get vaccinated so that we can enjoy seeing our friends and travelling again.

“It’s a quick and easy process; it didn’t hurt at all and I didn’t have any side-effects afterwards, so get your jab done now!”

Steve Ellis from the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin vaccination programme, added: “The vaccination means that fewer people who catch Covid-19 are becoming seriously ill and are having to go into hospital. By getting vaccinated people are also helping us get back to our normal lives and to doing the things we love like going on holiday abroad, watching football matches and going to theatres and nightclubs with our friends.

"Everyone who is aged 18 and above is now eligible to get vaccinated and I encourage people to come forward as soon as possible. Even if people were invited some time ago, they haven’t missed the boat and they can still come forward now.

"It is also important that people have their 2nd doses to maximise the protection for themselves and their family.”