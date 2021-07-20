Score a programme and support people with cancer, Salop fans urged

The limited edition Shrewsbury Town programme for the 2020/21 season

Shrewsbury Town has made special programmes of the 2020/21 season, signed by the players and chairman Roland Wycherley, with proceeds going to Shrewsbury Town in the Community.

The money will help the charity support people with cancer or those struggling with loneliness.

Steven Burnside, events manager for the charity, said: “We’re proud to present our one and only Shrewsbury Town match day programme of the 2020/2021 season.

“It is a treasured keepsake of the return of the soccer season after lockdown. Beautifully finished with an exclusive cover, foiled in gold and silver, the programme is printed by WPG Ltd based in Welshpool.

“The programme can be personalised to you (or a special Shrewsbury Town fan) with a name and an optional line for your message, (such as Happy Birthday) as a one-of-a-kind keepsake and memento. Alternatively, your copy can be printed with a company logo.

“Each limited-edition programme is number-marked by hand, making your copy the only one of its kind. This programme was specially created for our penultimate home match of the season, against Oxford United, kicking off at 3pm on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

“After what has been a hard year for us all, not just football fans, our special edition is a great way for us all to celebrate the end of a season, whilst giving something back to our beloved community.

“Inside, you will find your favourite match day articles and features, plus our homage to our gaffer, Steve Cotterill.

“There’s also a season review from Aaron Wilbraham and David Longwell, who have stepped up to the mark to continue managing the team during Steve’s recovery. In addition, exciting content shows how STITC have continued to help the local area during this trying year.

The programmes cost £10 and the limited-edition programmes (personalised and signed by the players) are £50.