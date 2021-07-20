Barney's big Barmouth bike ride to help homeless

Barney Leary, centre, with dad Matt Leary and uncle Elliott Davies ahead of the big bike ride

Hadnall Primary School pupil Barney Leary, 11, is riding from Hadnall, near Shrewsbury, to Barmouth on Friday to raise money for Shrewsbury Ark.

The determined fundraiser has already done a number of activities to support the charity, and is preparing to embark on his toughest task yet, along with dad Matt and uncle Elliot.

Barney's proud mum Olivia said: "About five years ago, Barney saw a homeless person in Telford and got a bit upset. He wanted to do something to help.

"He knows it's a really important thing to be able to raise money for other people. He's done other things for the Ark. He sold loom band bracelets and sold them to friends and family. He raised about £130 with that. Then he did a sponsored silence, and that raised about £210.

"We hired out the village hall and organised a bring and buy sale. We also had a big raffle, and altogether that raised £444.

"This time he wanted to raise £300 so altogether he would have made it past £1,000, but his Just Giving page is already over £875. It's amazing. And people who have donated offline have taken the total to over £1,000 just for the bike ride. They've been so generous."

She added: "Their training has been going well. They've done practice rides of 44 miles, which is more than they will do in a day because they're doing it over two days."

The trio will received a heroes welcome in Barmouth harbour from waiting family and friends.