'Dangerous' Shrewsbury roundabout set to be improved in bid to reduce crashes

Heathgates Roundabout in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council says Heathgates Roundabout in Shrewsbury is in need of significant maintenance, and wants to tie this in with a scheme of upgrades to make it safer for motorists.

The authority hopes combining the work into one project will minimise the “significant disruption” which will inevitably be caused, as well as saving money.

The need for major improvements at the roundabout was raised at a meeting of the full council by Sundorne councillor Kevin Pardy.

He said the road itself was in need of patching or completely resurfacing, and white lines needed to be re-painted with the addition of directional arrows to aid motorists.

Councillor Pardy said: “This roundabout is possibly the busiest within the confines of the town and is unusual in that when exiting Sundorne Road it is the outside lane that is used to travel straight on into Ditherington. The vast majority of roundabouts use the inside lane.

“This differential causes considerable confusion for a number of drivers particularly those who are unfamiliar with the area but these problems are now compounded by the fact there are no longer any visible road markings.

“This roundabout is now very difficult to negotiate, indeed dangerous.

“I’ve received many concerns from constituents and have personal experience of having to make way for a driver in the wrong lane.

“Why is it that such an important roundabout has been dismissed for repairs and that highways officers are not concerned enough about safety to ensure that the roundabout is treated as a priority?

“When will this roundabout be due for repair?”

Deputy leader Steve Charmley, portfolio holder for highways, said the site had been earmarked for work and plans were being drawn up.

Councillor Charmley said: “It is recognised that Heathgates Roundabout is in need of substantial repair, which by the nature of the site will cost a substantial proportion of the maintenance budget to repair.

“As Councillor Pardy has acknowledged, this is one of the busiest junctions in the county and therefore any works on it is likely to lead to significant disruption.

“This route has also been identified as an accident cluster site and therefore is being reviewed for an improvement scheme to reduce accidents and the service is therefore exploring the potential to undertake improvement works at the same time as resurfacing to both reduce costs and disruption to road users.

“In the meantime the highways team will endeavour to repair those potholes that are considered to create a significant hazard to road users as and when we become aware of them.”