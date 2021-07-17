Silverware up for grabs as County Show's coming home

SHREWS COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 15/07/21 .Pre pic ahead of the Shropshire County Show this Saturday..Trophies at the ready!.CEO Ian Bebbington and chair of the trustees Lance Jackson look forward to this year's show...

The much-loved festival of all things agriculture will be back at West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury today, after taking the year off in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The weather is set fair for a sun-kissed day, where there will be a display of Shropshire’s finest cattle and sheep, the Horse of the Year qualifier for Shire Horses, vintage machinery displays, a funfair, a large family picnic area, "wandering" children’s entertainers, refreshments and a dog show.

It is slightly scaled down this year to take into account Covid-19 safety measures, but chair of trustees Lance Jackson and fellow organisers and volunteers are looking forward to a cracking day.

"The people I've been speaking to are very excited about coming," said Lance. "They want to get out and get to events. It's one of the first proper events we've held."

Tickets are £5 per adult with all children under 16s free (one child aged 15 and under is free when accompanied by an adult holding a ticket). Visitors are encouraged to purchase in advance at shropshirecountyshow.com/