Organ concert prelude ahead of big party night

The Shropshire Theatre Organ Trust is holding its first Wurlitzer theatre organ concert at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury since Covid-19 hit on Sunday, July 18, hours before the venue hosts its major Unlock party.

The organ concert starts at 2.30pm and features an 'Organists on Parade' line-up of four organists: Alec Walters, David Ivory, David Lobban and Cameron Lloyd.

Doors open at 1.30pm. It costs £8 on the door.

Current Covid restrictions will apply, with masks being worn when not seated in bubbles, distancing and sanitising stations being provided at the venue. Raffle and refreshments available. For further details, telephone 01902 895576 or email: darrenrjones@hotmail.com.