Organ concert prelude ahead of big party night

A theatre organ group is holding its first concert since the start of the pandemic tomorrow night.

SHREWS WORDS REPORTERS. Wurlitzer organ at The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury.PIC BY MARK BOOTH 19/9/13.

The Shropshire Theatre Organ Trust is holding its first Wurlitzer theatre organ concert at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury since Covid-19 hit on Sunday, July 18, hours before the venue hosts its major Unlock party.

The organ concert starts at 2.30pm and features an 'Organists on Parade' line-up of four organists: Alec Walters, David Ivory, David Lobban and Cameron Lloyd.

Doors open at 1.30pm. It costs £8 on the door.

Current Covid restrictions will apply, with masks being worn when not seated in bubbles, distancing and sanitising stations being provided at the venue. Raffle and refreshments available. For further details, telephone 01902 895576 or email: darrenrjones@hotmail.com.

The Shropshire Theatre Organ Trust is the club which maintains the Wurlitzer theatre organ at The Buttermarket. It also organises concerts and events, to raise money to maintain this antique instrument, one of only three Wurlitzers with its particular illuminated surround.

