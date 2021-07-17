Newlyweds honeymoon at County Show

Wayne and Paula Ronayne

Those were the words of a couple of newlyweds, who instead of honeymooning in the Canaries, will be basking in the agricultural glory of the Shropshire County Show.

Wayne and Paula Ronayne tied the knot last Saturday after 16 years together. They were planning on flying to sunny climes after their nuptials, but with uncertainty still surrounding foreign travel, they opted for a "staycation".

And Wayne, who went to the Lancasterian School next to the Dana Prison, couldn't think of a better place to visit and take a trip down memory lane than Shrewsbury.

"It's a bit of a nostalgia trip," he said.

"I lived here for a short time when I was a schoolboy. That was 50 years ago. I always remember it being a lovely town when I was growing up here, coming from Birmingham."

The couple, who live in Gosport, Hampshire, having settled there following Wayne's career in the Navy, were only planning a flying visit, but decided to stay and take in the county show.

"We were just going to stay for three nights, but we decided to extend our stay and stick around for a week," said Wayne.

"We've been out and about quite a bit in Shrewsbury while we've been here. We went to look at The Dana, because it's been so long since I was there. And we've been out to eat. We'll probably have a relaxing day at the show and try and do a bit of shopping as well."