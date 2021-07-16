Charity launches bottle appeal

Lizzy Coleman, events officer for Lingen Davies is appealing for people to support the appeal.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund is calling on supporters to take part in the drive and help fill the store cupboards with goods that can be used for charity events, hampers and prizes for upcoming activities.

The charity is hoping that community groups, schools and businesses are able to lend their support to the campaign.

The fundraising team, based at the Hamar Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, is asking people to drop their full bottles off at the office Monday to Friday between 9am and 4.30pm.

It is also hoped people take the opportunity to pop in and say hello to fundraising staff after long months of Covid isolation.

Lizzy Coleman, events officer for the charity, said supporters have always been generous by bringing in donations for raffles, prizes and events, but the store cupboards have run low after a year of limited activity.

She said: “We really hope the community will get behind us on this and bring in bottles to the fundraising office that we can use to form hampers, raffle prizes, and use for events.

"Anything really that is in a bottle, in date, and could be enjoyed by the recipient will be great – we’re thinking alcohol, shampoo, bath products, nice cooking oils, anything like that.