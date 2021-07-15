Traffic lights for town road while cable work takes place

The work starts on July 26.

Western Power Distribution will be carrying out a cable reinforcement scheme on Featherbed Lane, Shrewsbury, from July 26 to August 20.

The scheme will involve Western Power replacing sections of underground cable on Featherbed lane and Arlington Way, which were previously installed 42 years ago.

The company says the new reinforced cables will allow for more capacity and help minimise the risk of future outages for residents and businesses within the area.

During the work temporary three-way signals will be required and as the works progress and operatives move away from the junction with Arlington Way, the traffic management will be reduced down to two-way temporary lights to help reduce disruption.

A spokesman for Shropshrie Council said: "A traffic management operative will be on site from 7am to 6.30pm each day, monitoring and reacting to any traffic congestion.

"Shropshire Council’s streetworks inspector will closely monitor the works, to ensure contractors are working safely and to the agreed timescales .