Flying Scotsman engineer steams in for role with Shropshire firm

Simon Holroyd, inset, worked on the Flying Scotsman restoration project

Simon Holroyd, who has helped to restore a series of famous locomotives, has taken up a sales role as heritage account manager with Shrewsbury-based Morris Lubricants.

The firm has been blending and supplying lubricants, oils and greases for more than 150 years.

Following on in the role from his late friend Keiron Thorogood, who died at the age of 49 last November, Simon acknowledges that he has big boots to fill in his new job.

“There are about 118 heritage railways across the country and it’s my job to introduce myself and use my experience to discuss with customers the use of quality products from Morris Lubricants and the benefits they bring,” he said.

“I have personally used the Morris products in some of my previous roles, so I have first-hand experience with how good they are.”

Simon has already helped his new employer to land major contracts with leading locomotive engineers.

A toolmaker by trade, he has been passionate about steam engines and machinery since the age of six. He was a volunteer on the overhaul, operation and further development of 71000 Duke of Gloucester, British Railways' last steam passenger locomotive, and became deputy chief mechanical engineer on the project.