Pensioner rekindles love of piano thanks to staff and family

Mount & Severn View care home in Shrewsbury helped resident Iris Hughes rekindle her love of piano after hearing she used to play, but had recently stopped playing and lost interest.
Staff suggested that Iris' family organise to bring the piano in to the home so she could play when she wanted to. With encouragement, she has started playing again and now plays every morning as a regular activity which she is enjoying again.
Carrie Jahn, customer relationship manager for Barchester, who run the home, said: “People who move to live in a care environment take with them a life story of memories, skills, hobbies and interests. These should not stop when they move into a care home but be nurtured and supported.”