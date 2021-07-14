Pensioner rekindles love of piano thanks to staff and family

Iris Hughes is back playing the piano once again

Mount & Severn View care home in Shrewsbury helped resident Iris Hughes rekindle her love of piano after hearing she used to play, but had recently stopped playing and lost interest.

Staff suggested that Iris' family organise to bring the piano in to the home so she could play when she wanted to. With encouragement, she has started playing again and now plays every morning as a regular activity which she is enjoying again.