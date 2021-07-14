Pensioner rekindles love of piano thanks to staff and family

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A pensioner is tinkling the ivories once again after her family and carers helped move a piano into her care home.

Iris Hughes is back playing the piano once again
Iris Hughes is back playing the piano once again

Mount & Severn View care home in Shrewsbury helped resident Iris Hughes rekindle her love of piano after hearing she used to play, but had recently stopped playing and lost interest.

Staff suggested that Iris' family organise to bring the piano in to the home so she could play when she wanted to. With encouragement, she has started playing again and now plays every morning as a regular activity which she is enjoying again.

Carrie Jahn, customer relationship manager for Barchester, who run the home, said: “People who move to live in a care environment take with them a life story of memories, skills, hobbies and interests. These should not stop when they move into a care home but be nurtured and supported.”

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News