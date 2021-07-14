Drug driver chased by police had 110 packets of crack on him

Brett Oliver was jailed for 43 months

Brett Oliver, 35, was arrested on the A5 Nesscliffe Bypass between Shrewsbury and Oswestry on April 22, after police deployed stingers to stop him in his tracks.

He was initially arrested for dangerous driving and driving while disqualified after the pursuit, but he was also suspected of being part of an active county line selling drugs in Oswestry and the surrounding area.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller from West Mercia Police said: “After Oliver was detained, arrested and transported to custody, he was searched and 110 individual packets of crack cocaine and heroin were found in his person which were later valued at over £2,000.

“Oliver was charged and remanded for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin as well as dangerous driving and driving while disqualified."

Oliver, of Woodland Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, admitted to possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified at a previous hearing. This week he was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court to 43 months in prison.

“Tackling drugs and organised crime is a force priority and we will continue to relentlessly pursue those involved in these offences and the associated harm such as criminal exploitation, cuckoo-ing and street violence," added DS Miller.

“The officers in this case did a great job in identifying Oliver, his vehicle and then apprehending him even though he thought he could evade capture.

“The distribution of drugs and their effect on those who use them as well as the innocent people caught up in their trafficking have a very real detrimental cause on our community and I am pleased the court recognised this in the sentencing of Oliver.”