Brighten up the shop windows for Shrewsbury Flower Show contest

Shrewsbury Flower Show is going online this year

The show, the town's flagship event of the year, is going virtual again this year due to the pandemic and traders in the town centre are being asked to decorate their windows as part of a competition to mark the event.

Shrewsbury BID is working with Shrewsbury Flower Show and Shrewsbury Business Chamber on the competition - with shop owners able to sign up now to take part.

There are several categories, with the winners being announced as part of the Virtual Shrewsbury Flower Show on August 13.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “Understandably, the flower show can only be held virtually this year which is a disappointment for the thousands of visitors who love attending the event in normal circumstances.

“The virtual show will still be a popular attraction, however, and we wanted to build up interest among town centre businesses by putting on a Shrewsbury Flower Show window competition.

“The competition is free to enter and there are several categories with an additional public vote. The theme is, of course, flowers and to be considered for the public vote, businesses will need to submit a picture of their display.

“Window competitions are always well supported by traders in Shrewsbury and we always get some spectacular displays for visitors to enjoy, so we are hoping as many shops as possible will take part in this competition.”

Category 1 is for smaller shops, up to 18 feet total frontage, Category 2 for larger shops with a total frontage of more than 18 feet and Category 3 is for charity shops.

The winners of each category will receive two tickets for next year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show and the overall winner will also receive a gardening hamper.

Entries close on August 4 and the winners will be announced during the show on August 13.