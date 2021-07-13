Green-fingered Salopians urged to get involved in virtual Shrewsbury Flower Show

Margeret Thrower will be doing a walk around the Dingle in the virtual flower show

The normal show, the town's flagship event of the year, was cancelled in March due to uncertainties around Covid-19, and it will be going online as it did in 2020.

This year would have been the 134th Shrewsbury Flower Show, but Shropshire Horticultural Society - led by the chair of the marketing sub-committee, Amanda Jones, will instead hold a virtual event on August 13 and 14.

Some of the line-up as been confirmed, while adults and children have been encouraged to enter competitions ahead of the July 26 deadline.

The event will run on the Shrewsbury Flower Show social media channels, predominately on the Facebook page facebook.com/ShrewsburyFlowerShow

Links to all the entertainment, exhibitors and show offers, along with Pony Club Showjumping and competition results, will also feature on the show’s website shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk

Amanda said: “Last year’s virtual show was really well received, we even had people from Mumbai sending photographs of their gardens! We saw over seven thousand visits to our videos, which are still available to watch via the website.

“We’re holding some of our typical competitions found in the Severn & Dingle Marquees, for adults and children, along with a competition for schools where they can share gardening projects they may have been working on this year. Entry is easy and full details can be found on the web page as well as our social media.”

The entertainment is coming together and will include A Walk Through The Dingle with Margaret Thrower, Penny Meadmore at Wollerton Old Hall Garden, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers performing in USA, cookery demonstrations by Chris Burt and Adam Purnell as well as Great British Menu finalist Stuart Collins from Docket 33, plus plenty more.