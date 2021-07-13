Girl, 9, raises thousands as she shaves off blonde hair to help children with cancer

Nine-year-old Sophie Marshall has donated her hair so wigs can be made for children undergoing cancer treatment

Sophie Marshall of Bayston Hill has had long blonde hair her whole life but the youngster had it lopped off over the weekend in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

The trust provides wigs made of real hair for children undergoing treatment for cancer.

As well as donating her own hair Sophie has also raised £2,331 for the charity – despite only setting an original target of £500.

Speaking after the chop the kind-hearted youngster joked that it looked "weird" and said that she does plan to grow it back – only so she can cut it again to donate to the charity.

Sophie's mum Rachel, 36, said it had been something her daughter had wanted to do for a long time.

Sophie has raised over £2,000 by shaving her head

She said: "She has been asking me to do this for two years. It has been a long term thing for her to do. I just thought because she was only seven at that point it was too young but she kept asking so I thought if that is what she wants to do then fine."

Rachel said she was incredibly proud of Sophie's empathy and kindness towards other children.

She said: "We are so proud of her, just amazed, and how kind and thoughtful she is. She just wants to help other people, she is very kind, and caring and loving. She said 'I just want to help other children, I don't want anyone getting bullied because they do not have hair because they are having treatment'."

Despite the change in style Sophie said she wouldn't be using hats to cover her new hair, and had got some special head bands ready for the new cut.