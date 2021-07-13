Classical music in town for picnic concert in the castle

Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra in rehearsals

Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra will bring a free, family-friendly picnic concert to Shrewsbury Castle on July 14.

The Wednesday evening concert, supported by Original Shrewsbury as part of a summer season of outdoor events at the castle, will begin at 7pm.

The programme includes the Prelude to Meistersingers, an opera about the triumph of love and song, Sibelius’ rousing nationalistic Finlandia, Dvorak’s Bohemian masterful Wind serenade, and some of Tchaikowsky’s sublime music for strings, his Souvenir de Florence.

Also in the programme will be some stirring, joyful marches by Souza and Johann Strauss, all designed to raise the spirits, cheer people’s mood and provide a glorious feast of music for a summer’s evening in the wonderful location of the castle grounds.

Orchestra conductor John Moore said: “After over a year of not being able to perform in public, we are delighted to bring some of Shrewsbury and Shropshire’s most talented and enthusiastic musicians to perform in the heart of Shrewsbury, and to remind the people of Shropshire of the rich artistic life that exists in the county.

“Bringing a lively and attractive programme of music to the castle will we hope herald the prospect of much more musical and artistic endeavour once more enriching the lives of all Salopians in the months and years to come.

“Come and raise a glass to your local Symphony Orchestra, one that sees its job as serving the Shrewsbury community, and helping encourage future generations of musicians in Shropshire.”

Orchestra members are delighted to be performing again after more than a year without playing – although great efforts have been made to ensure they could continue to rehearse in a Covid friendly manner at Bayston Hill Methodist Church as soon as restrictions allowed.

Alex Postlethwaite, the orchestra's leader, said: “It’s important for us to be part of the community. We’re a big, 80-piece community orchestra. It’s important that we get out there and show our faces occasionally, rather than being hidden away in specific venues.”

Emma Molyneux of Shrewsbury BID, added: "We are very happy to support live outdoor entertainment in Shrewsbury this summer season and it's wonderful to have Shrewsbury's very own symphony orchestra performing at the castle this July. It's a perfect space - a natural amphitheatre with a wonderful acoustic and sloping grassy banks for picnicking too!