Animal charity praised after visit from MP

Dog's Trust Centre manager, Louise Campbell and MP Mark Pritchard

Mr Pritchard visited Dogs Trust Shrewsbury and was greeted by wagging tails from dogs looking for new owners.

He was given a tour of the rehoming centre, and met a number of dogs currently waiting for their forever homes, including Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross, Hugo.

Manager Louise Campbell, said: “We were delighted to welcome Mark to our rehoming centre to show him the work we do for the dogs in our care. Like all of us at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, it is wonderful that he also cares so deeply about animal welfare, and it was a fantastic opportunity to show him the hard work and dedication that goes on behind the scenes to prepare dogs for their forever homes.”

The MP said: "It was fantastic to see how hard the staff work to ensure that all of the dogs in their care are incredibly well looked after. I was impressed by the passion and enthusiasm that Dogs Trust staff have for the well-being of their canine residents and the way they go above and beyond to rehome so many unwanted dogs across Shropshire.”

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury holds Information Days every Sunday.

"If you would like to take a tour of the centre, meet members of the team and see the dogs spending time with their canine carers, please go to dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres to book a place," Louise said.