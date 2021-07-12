Albert's Shed in Shrewsbury evacuated as fire crews called after England match

Fire engines outside Albert's Shed in Shrewsbury town centre after the Euro 2020 final. Photo: Colin Hancock

Albert's Shed had to be cleared when a smoke bomb was reportedly set off after England's penalty shootout loss to Italy.

Fire crews were photographed outside the venue on Barker Street late on Sunday evening.

Witnesses said the live music and sports bar was cleared when a supporter let the smoke bomb off once the game had finished.

The incident happened shortly after Bukayo Saka missed England's fifth penalty, ensuring the Three Lions' wait for a second major trophy continues.