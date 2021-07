The St George flag will be flying high at Shirehall ahead of the Euro's final

The flag has been raised at Shropshire Council's Shirehall HQ in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, to get behind England ahead of tomorrow night's Euro's final showdown against Italy - the nation's first major final in 55 years.

A council spokesman said: "To show our support for England in Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy, the St George's flag will be flying outside Shirehall in Shrewsbury this weekend.