Shropshire fancy dress shop almost out of England stock ahead of Euro 2021 final

Simon Hoare, of Play and Party fancy dress in Shrewsbury

England's glorious run to the final of the Euros has captured the imagination of Salopians, and they have been out in force to buy their bits and pieces to nail their colours to the mast and throw their support behind Gareth Southgate's men.

Play and Party, in Vanguard Way, Shrewsbury, has been extremely busy this week, and owner Simon Hoare has been getting in the mood by dressing in full England gladiatorial gear for your entertainment.

He told how the football has been an enormous boost to business after 18 months of struggles due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have been really busy. I went to the wholesalers and got a whole load of stock. I'm down to my last box of bunting. I've got a few big flags left.

"I've still got a few different bits and pieces, face paints and that sort of thing. With the fancy dress, we've still got knight costumes. It's been going well. And it'll probably get busier in the lead up to Sunday night.

"It's been great, especially for a business like this, which has struggled because there hasn't been any need for fancy dress."

Despite not being a big football fan, England's run has got Simon feeling patriotic before the crunch clash with Italy.

"I've been watching it. I've got into it a bit more because of the social side. I'm a basketball player, but I was raised to love sport. I'll definitely be watching the final. I'll be round at my mate's house. He's throwing a big party."