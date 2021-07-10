Food hub receives Queen's award

Volunteers at Shrewsbury Food Hub Shrewsbury Food Hub receives its award from the county's Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner.

Shrewsbury Food Hub received the prestigious honour earlier this year, but the official handover took place last week with the county's Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner making the presentation.

The Lord Lieutenant presented the award to a few of the more than 100 volunteers who work at the charity to stop food waste and support the community.

Katy Anderson who co-founded the food hub five years ago said it is the people that give their time by volunteering to help others that had earned the charity's recognition.

She said: "The volunteers are the lifeblood of the organisation. They rescue good food left over at supermarkets and manufacturers to stop it ending up in the bin and they get it safely to community groups and foodshare tables seven days a week.

"They take on roles such as drivers, trustees, fundraisers; they thoroughly deserve this recognition."

The group plays a major part in improving the lives of the people who need it and delivered enough food for 195,000 meals in the past year

Laura, a volunteer driver said she thoroughly enjoyed working for the charity.

She said: “I volunteer at the hub because I feel strongly about the amount of food that is wasted in our country and want to do my little bit to reduce that wastage. I enjoy working with the other members of the team, all congenial people with varied backgrounds. I like the way people go out of their way to help, whatever the task—their humour and flexible attitudes help the jobs get done without stress."

The charity is currently recruiting more volunteers to join it award-winning team as depot assistants, can drivers, and food rescue drivers.