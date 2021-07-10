Charity provides fun in the park

The Sea Change Trust is inviting all children under the age of five to come along to play in a bell tent in Shrewsbury's Quarry park.
While the youngsters are playing, parents are invited to chat with each other, and discuss any challenges they may be facing with a team of experts.
The tent will be in the park from 10am-2pm on Monday and then again on July 26.
The charity will also be promoting its free therapeutic support sessions
Chief executive Tess Bailey-Sayer said the coronavirus pandemic had a huge effect on children and families in many ways.
"It is really important that they have an opportunity to meet in a safe and uncritical space and share their experiences," she said.
"We hope that families will come and see us in the Quarry, to get a taste of the sessions and find out more about the services we offer.”
The Sea Change Trust is a Shropshire charity formed in 2019 to transform young futures through specialist psychotherapy.