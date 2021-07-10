Charity provides fun in the park

Young children will be invited to take part in fun activities in a park while their parents sit and chat thanks to the BBC Children in Need appeal.

Becky Herbert, Fiona McGarry and Dr Sara Cureton from the Sea ChangeTrust outside the bell tent
The Sea Change Trust is inviting all children under the age of five to come along to play in a bell tent in Shrewsbury's Quarry park.

While the youngsters are playing, parents are invited to chat with each other, and discuss any challenges they may be facing with a team of experts.

The tent will be in the park from 10am-2pm on Monday and then again on July 26.

The charity will also be promoting its free therapeutic support sessions

Chief executive Tess Bailey-Sayer said the coronavirus pandemic had a huge effect on children and families in many ways.

"It is really important that they have an opportunity to meet in a safe and uncritical space and share their experiences," she said.

"We hope that families will come and see us in the Quarry, to get a taste of the sessions and find out more about the services we offer.”

The Sea Change Trust is a Shropshire charity formed in 2019 to transform young futures through specialist psychotherapy.

