£66k lottery win for Shrewsbury woman

One shrewsbury woman has scooped a prize of more than £66,000

The woman, known only as Mrs. F from Shrewsbury, won a total £66,843.30 on The National Lottery.

The lucky woman matched the five main numbers and one 'Lucky Star' number in the EuroMillions draw on Friday, June 18, and plans to buy a new home with her winnings.

The lucky Shrewsbury local, who played a 'Lucky Dip' through the National Lottery website, is one of more than eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games – interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like the Shrewsbury winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mrs. F for winning this fantastic prize. She has become a EuroMillions winner overnight and can now look at buying a new home.