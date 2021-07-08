Leaders team up for 20's plenty petition

Shrewsbury town councillors have launched a 20s plenty petition

Shrewsbury councillors from different parties have joined forces to spearhead the 20's Plenty campaign to try and make the county's roads safer.

1,000 signatures on the petition will guarantee a debate on the issue in Shropshire Council, and the councillors hope to collect at least that many in time for the September council meeting.

“It’s great to be working together for the good of the area like this,” said Shrewsbury mayor Julian Dean, who is the Green councillor for Porthill. “We hope to continue to campaign together for safer and more liveable neighbourhoods across our area."

It comes after councillors supported an Active Travel Week at The Priory School.

Lib Dem councillor Bernie Bentick, who represents Meole Brace, said: “We were really pleased to see the work being done at Priory School to promote active travel. This can reduce congestion and at the same time help young people create habits that will help to keep them healthy throughout their lives.”

Belle Vue's Labour councillor Kate Halliday added: “We know from our residents that road safety, speed and short-cutting through our areas is a major concern. There are different solutions needed in each of our areas, but for all of them a 20mph default speed limit will make huge difference. The petition is a great way for people to make sure Shropshire Council reconsiders it’s opposition to 20mph limits in our neighbourhoods. The previous council rejected this policy, but the evidence is overwhelming that it will help to improve safety and make our areas both safer and more pleasant to live in. We urge residents across the county to sign.”