Holiday club sessions planned for summer

Children at a previous club

The Crossbar Foundation, in partnership with Crossbar Education in Sport, is putting the finishing touches to a programme which will take place at 11 venues around the county across six weeks.

The clubs are designed to keep children aged between four and 11 active and entertained throughout the school holidays.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday club co-ordinator, said: “Some children may not be going on holiday this summer, so we want to give them the best possible Crossbar summer.

“We want to give them something to look forward to and create some special memories.

“We’re looking to make it a record-breaking summer and have an action-packed itinerary throughout the six weeks.

“The clubs will start the week commencing Monday, July 26, and run through until the week commencing Tuesday, August 31.”

Holiday clubs will be held at Shrewsbury’s London Road Sports Centre and elsewhere in the county town at Greenfields Primary School, Radbrook Primary School and St George’s Junior School.

Clubs will also take place at Pontesbury Primary School and Much Wenlock Primary School, along with Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School, Priorslee Academy, Randlay Primary School and Redhill Primary School in Telford.

Luke added: “There will be different themes throughout the summer, including a water theme, which was really popular with the children at the May half-term clubs.

“There will be plenty of other exciting themed weeks, with a super heroes week, a kids rule week, which will see the children have different options to choose their own activities, and a sports week.

“We will be bringing the Ninja Warrior theme back by popular demand and there will be plenty of surprises throughout the summer.

“There will be arts and crafts, football, dance, multi-sports, obstacle courses, team building games, while we will also be bringing along the Crossbar inflatables.

“As always, we advise early booking with spaces limited as we continue to closely follow government guidelines with safety measures in place."

The Crossbar Foundation has been awarded funding by Shropshire Council’s Holiday Activities and Food Programme, via the Department for Education, to provide free places for children eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

Places will be funded for a number of pupils at schools in the Shropshire Council area, including those hosting Crossbar holiday clubs - Greenfields, Radbrook and St George's in Shrewsbury, together with Pontesbury and Much Wenlock Primary School.

Eligible parents in the Shropshire Council district can email admin@crossbarcoaching.com to check on availability.

All 11 of Crossbar’s summer holiday clubs will take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £15 per day to attend.