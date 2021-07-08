Country life in the town as wildflowers bloom across Shrewsbury

More wildflower seeds have been planted in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town Council identified a number of areas which are suitable to sow seeds to create a wildflower meadow effect.

Matt Wilcoxon, countryside and greenspace manager for the council, said: “Our annual flower areas are midway through their bloom at the moment and look stunning. The display at the front of the Abbey has been attracting the attention of photographers from around the town.

“Although many people think that flower seeds can just be thrown onto grass and left to grow, these areas require specialist management at key times of the year to become established.

“However, they provide a wonderful food source for wildlife and fewer emissions compared to frequent mowing.”

The wildflower areas can be found at Battlefield Car Park off the Battlefield Link Road; Shorncliffe Recreation Ground. off Shelton Road; Copthorne Park. off Richmond Drive; Church Road and Stanley Lane Recreation Grounds, the verge off Hubert Way/Ellesmere Road, Mousefield Nature Reserve. off Underdale Road; The Abbey. off Abbey Foregate; Shelton Road/The Mount junction, the rear of Quarry View flats, off New Street; the verge off the A49/A5112 roundabout, Meole Brace roundabout, Robertson Way and Springfield Mere.