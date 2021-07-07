Farmers warned after horse saddles stolen in spate of rural thefts

The horse tack theft took place on June 29 in the SY5 area near Shrewsbury, and there have been several early hours burglaries in the Shrewsbury Rural West patch.

A spokesman from West Mercia Police's Shropshire Rural Crime team said: "We received a report of a break in to riding stables in the SY5 area of Shropshire. During the incident a large amount of horse tack, including saddles, bridles etc. were stolen. Some of the stolen items were marked with the victims postcodes. If you are offered any tack please check for stamped codes and contact police should you have any concerns. If you have any information regarding this crime please contact police and quote reference number 00073 I 29072021.