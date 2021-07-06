Hive buzzing on return for arts charity open day

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 02/07/2021 - The Hive arts charity in Shrewsbury are having an open day to celebrate reopening. In Picture: CEO Cerin Mills..

The Hive in Shrewsbury welcomed people back on Friday, giving guided tours to show off the venue’s multiple spaces including an arts gallery, sound recording studio, performance studio and relaxing botanical courtyard.

There was also a well-attended private arts exhibition in the evening.

The charity organisation, based in Belmont in the town centre, has delivered a multitude of virtual events to engage children and young people since March last year. The open day is for anyone interested in learning about The Hive, what it does and its exciting line-up of events available in 2021.

Cerin Mills, CEO, said: "It went well. We had a gentle trickle of people through in the morning, then we had lots at the private viewing of the art exhibition in the evening, which was brilliant.

"We had dome Bhangra dancing in St Alkmund's which all went really well.

"We've excited, especially following the positive announcement by the Prime Minister.

"We've got a huge programme of events over the summer holidays."

The Hive has supported over 39,000 people across the Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin area since 2010. The organisation focuses on running wellbeing projects that have creativity at their core, offering workshops in music, art, theatre and more.