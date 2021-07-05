Shrewsbury councillors launch petition calling for 20mph limits on residential streets

(L-R): Councillors Kate Halliday (Labour), Bernie Bentick (Liberal Democrat), Julian Dean (Green), Rob Wilson (Liberal Democrat), Julia Evans (Green) & Alex Wagner (Liberal Democrat)

Liberal Democrat, Green and Labour councillors representing Bowbrook, Copthorne, Radbrook, Porthill, Meole Brace and Belle Vue joined forces to ask people to sign up in support of their ‘20's plenty’ petition for all residential roads in Shropshire.

The councillors launching the petition said 20mph limits in residential areas across the country, including Bristol and Edinburgh, have been shown to reduce injuries and make those areas more liveable, with quieter and safer streets.

The cross-party group of councillors came together in response to the ‘Active Travel Week’ organised by the Priory School and are hoping to get a total of 1,000 signatures on the petition to guarantee a debate on the issue in Shropshire Council.

The councillors hope to collect at least that many signatures in time for the September council meeting.

"It’s great to be working together for the good of the area like this," said Councillor Julian Dean from Porthill. "We hope to continue to campaign together for safer and more liveable neighbourhoods across our area."

Each of the councillors are looking at ways to make walking and cycling safer for all in their areas, but said they agree that a default 20mph speed limit in residential streets is a priority.

Councillor Kate Halliday from Belle Vue said: "We know from our residents that road safety, speed and shortcutting through our areas is a major concern.

"There are different solutions needed in each of our areas, but for all of them a 20mph default speed limit will make huge difference. The petition is a great way for people to make sure Shropshire Council reconsiders it’s opposition to 20mph limits in our neighbourhoods.

"The previous council rejected this policy, but the evidence is overwhelming that it will help to improve safety and make our areas both safer and more pleasant to live in. We urge residents across the county to sign."