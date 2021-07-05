New motorbike club launches for Shropshire fans

Some of the bike enthusiasts

A band of Shropshire enthusiasts have bonded together to establish a local branch of the International Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club (VJMC).

The new club will meet at Shrewsbury’s historic Dun Cow pub in Abbey Foregate on the final Tuesday of each month. The club will organise ride-outs and other outings and, because many of its members also own newer motorcycles - built in other countries - owners of these machines are also encouraged to attend.

Chris Parker said: "You don’t even need to own a bike to be a member. All we ask is that members share the club’s passion for some of the most amazing bikes ever produced.

"Some own big bikes, others like mopeds. Some are passionate about one particular marque, others have wide ranging eclectic tastes. It takes all sorts to make a club and that is what the VJMC is all about; enjoying the bikes for what they are."

Although the new Shropshire section tried to get started last year, it has only recently been able to get underway due to Covid restrictions being lifted. It is hoped that more members will help drive participation in ride outs, trips away and local technical support.

Upcoming meetings are on July 27, August 31 and September 28, and all start at 7pm.

Chris can be contacted on 07711 707388 or via email at parkerchristopher101@gmail.com – alternatively contact Jeff Sayle on 07516 798118 or via email at jeffsayle7@gmail.com