40 jobs hope as Shrewsbury leisure firm to start building glamping pods

Salop Leisure, a caravan dealership which also operates the Love2Stay resort on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, is seeking planning consent from Shropshire Council to extend its business on land adjoining its Emstrey headquarters by erecting two portal-framed buildings for caravan repair, maintenance and manufacturing.

The proposed expansion will provide space for the manufacture of glamping pods and holiday lodges. It will also allow the company to relocate its existing caravan storage, repair and maintenance facility from the village of Four Crosses, near Llanymynech, which is soon to become unavailable to the business.

The land on which the development is proposed is owned by Salop Leisure and lies immediately to the west of company’s headquarters and to the south of the A5 Shrewsbury bypass.

“The proposed development will help to sustain a key part of our business by enabling us to relocate an existing caravan storage, repair and maintenance facility which is soon to become unavailable,” said Mark Bebb, Salop Leisure’s managing director.

“In addition, the manufacture of glamping pods and lodges will further diversify Salop leisure’s existing operation at Emstrey, creating new jobs in this arm of the business. The proposal will improve the efficiency of our existing operations and provide opportunities for future growth and investment.

“Salop Leisure is now a key business within the tourism industry, which is one of Shropshire’s most important business sectors.”